Africa doesn’t have a leadership problem. It has a thinking problem.

MARGARET JACKSON

Why coaching may be the most overlooked lever for performance and leadership across the continent.

A few years ago, I worked with a senior leader whose organisation was facing what many would describe as a performance crisis. Targets were being missed, the team was disengaged, and decisions were slow, often revisited, and sometimes avoided altogether.

The instinctive response was predictable: more training. More frameworks. More tools. But after a series of coaching conversations, it became clear that this was not a skills gap. It was a thinking gap.

At one point, I asked a simple question: “What are you not saying out loud that is shaping your decisions?” There was a pause, longer than usual. Then reflection. Then clarity. What surfaced was not a lack of capability, but unexamined assumptions, avoidance of difficult trade-offs, and decisions shaped more by fear than by intention. That moment achieved what months of training could not. Nothing new had been added. Something essential had been seen.

This is the power of coaching, and why it matters.

Coaching remains widely misunderstood. It is often reduced to advice-giving, motivation, or a softer version of consulting. In reality, coaching is the disciplined practice of helping individuals think more clearly, independently, and intentionally. It is not about providing answers; it is about improving the quality of thinking that produces those answers.

The distinction is not academic. It is practical.

Advice can solve immediate problems, but it often creates dependency. Better thinking, on the other hand, builds ownership. And ownership is what drives sustained performance. There is growing evidence to support the impact of coaching as a performance lever.

According to the International Coaching Federation, 86% of organisations report that they recouped their investment in coaching, and more (ICF Global Coaching Study). Similarly, research by the Manchester Consulting Group found that executive coaching can deliver a return on investment of up to 5.7 times the initial cost, driven by improvements in productivity, decision-making, and employee engagement. These are not marginal gains; they are material outcomes.

Yet, despite this, coaching is still frequently treated as optional, an executive benefit rather than a strategic capability. The underlying issue is this: most organisations invest heavily in what people know, but far less in how people think. We train, certify, and equip, but we rarely create structured opportunities for individuals to examine their assumptions, challenge their patterns, or reflect on how their thinking shapes their decisions.

The result is familiar. Leaders who struggle under pressure. Teams that wait for direction. Decisions that lack clarity or conviction. These are not failures of knowledge; they are failures of thinking. Coaching addresses this directly. It creates a disciplined space for reflection, where individuals are challenged through inquiry rather than instruction. Assumptions are surfaced. Blind spots are explored. Individuals move from reaction to reflection and from reflection to intentional action.

Left alone, most people do not interrogate their own thinking. They justify it. They repeat it.

They defend it. Coaching interrupts that cycle.

At an individual level, the impact is clear. People begin to make better decisions, take greater ownership, and follow through more consistently. At a leadership level, the shift is more profound. Leaders who experience coaching tend to listen more effectively, ask better questions, and focus on developing others rather than directing them. Leadership moves from control to capability-building, an essential shift for organisations seeking sustainable performance.

There is, however, a dimension that is often overlooked: timing. Coaching is typically introduced late, when individuals are already in leadership roles, already under pressure, and already navigating complexity. By then, thinking patterns are deeply embedded and harder to shift. But what if we changed the timing?

What if we focused on developing thinking earlier, before dependency becomes a habit, before poor decision-making becomes a pattern, before leadership challenges become visible?

This is where Africa’s opportunity lies.

Africa is the youngest continent in the world, with a median age of under 20. According to the United Nations, the continent will account for a significant share of the global workforce in the coming decades.

This demographic reality presents not only an opportunity, but a responsibility. The question is no longer whether Africa has talent. It does.

The question is whether that talent is being developed to think critically, adapt quickly, and make sound decisions in increasingly complex environments.

In a world defined by uncertainty and rapid change, the advantage will not belong to those who know the most. It will belong to those who can think the best.

Conclusion

If coaching continues to be positioned as a luxury, organisations will continue to address symptoms rather than root causes. But if it is recognised for what it truly is, a system for developing awareness, ownership, and decision-making capacity, then its impact can extend far beyond individual performance.

It can reshape leadership.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.