Africa’s Trade Indaba: South Africa targets new tourism markets as arrivals hit 10.5 million

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, says the country is intensifying efforts to expand into new global tourism markets as international arrivals reached 10.5 million last year, showing a strong growth in the sector.

Speaking at the opening of Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said government was focusing on improving regional travel, expanding air connectivity and implementing visa reforms to position both South Africa and the continent as globally competitive tourism destinations.

Addressing delegates at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, he said tourism had become “a living expression of who we are as a people” and highlighted South Africa’s tourism recovery and growth trajectory.

“Last year, South Africa welcomed 10.5 million international visitors to our shores, a clear sign that the world is rediscovering our country with renewed enthusiasm,” Ramaphosa said.

He noted that three-quarters of international arrivals came from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, saying “Africans are choosing Africa.”

The President said South Africa was working with neighbouring countries to advance a SADC tourism UNIVISA system to enable seamless travel across the region.

“When Africans travel within Africa, we strengthen our economies, deepen our cultural ties and build a more integrated continent,” he said.

President Ramaphosa also linked tourism growth to continental initiatives including the African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision for free movement across Africa.

“Africa is not waiting. Africa is leading,” he told delegates.

The three-day trade show, regarded as one of Africa’s largest tourism marketing platforms and among the top global tourism trade events, brings together tourism boards, airlines, buyers, exhibitors and government leaders from across the continent and international markets.

This year’s event is held under the theme “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy”.

According to organizers, more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 900 buyers are participating in the 2026 edition.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said South Africa was no longer speaking about tourism recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, but about growth.

“With a record-breaking 10.5 million international arrivals in 2025, we are no longer speaking recovery , we are speaking growth,” De Lille said.

She said the tourism sector accounted for 954,000 direct jobs and contributed 4.9% to South Africa’s GDP by 2024.

“Tourism is an economic catalyst, and its impact is life changing,” she said.

Both President Ramaphosa and De Lille talked about major tourism infrastructure investments and upgrades aimed at expanding South Africa’s tourism offering.

Ramaphosa referenced the upgraded Cape Agulhas Lighthouse precinct and the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, where the world’s oldest dinosaur embryo was discovered.

De Lille meanwhile pointed to large-scale tourism investments including the R24 billion expansion of the V&A Waterfront, the R10.5 billion investment into Winelands Airport and the R2.1 billion Club Med Beach & Safari Resort development in KwaZulu-Natal, which is expected to open in July.

“These are demonstrations of confidence in South Africa’s tourism growth prospects,” De Lille said.

Government also used the event to promote South Africa’s expanding business tourism ambitions, with De Lille confirming the country would host the SADC Heads of State Summit in Durban later this year, followed by a special World Economic Forum meeting and the 2027 Cricket World Cup, co-hosted with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

President Ramaphosa said reforms such as the Electronic Travel Authorisation system and the Digital Nomad Visa were intended to make South Africa “more accessible, more competitive and more welcoming”.

The President described tourism as a sector capable of uplifting communities and supporting small businesses beyond major cities.

“The increases we have seen in tourism figures are not merely of statistical interest,” he said. “They represent families supported, small businesses revived and communities that are being uplifted.”

The opening of Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 came alive when the Drakensberg Boys Choir and the Durban Gospel Choir took to the stage. Their performances drew smiles and applause from delegates as they moved between uplifting choral pieces and well-loved African melodies.It demonstrated the cultural richness that underpins South Africa’s tourism offering and helped set a welcoming tone for the event

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