Ashantigold secure promotion to Ghana Premier League, but is it really the same club?

In case you were wondering, an Ashantigold is back in the Ghana Premier League. But is it really a different Ashantigold… or just the same old one in a fresh disguise?

Let me unpack this for you.

In May 2022, Ashantigold were kicked out of the top flight and dumped into Division Two, Ghana’s third tier. This came after a match-fixing scandal brought the 2021 season to an ugly close. The fallout was huge with several players and officials catching bans.

Among those hit were CEO Emmanuel Frimpong and chairman Kwaku Frimpong, the father and son duo running the club.

Players scrambled to appeal through the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The club, meanwhile, took a different route, straight to the Ghana courts and filed an injunction to halt the start of the 2022/23 GPL season.

That failed. Then appealed before later withdrawing altogether.

All while still being led, ironically, by the very officials who had been banned.

The GFA eventually lost patience. A month later, they suspended the club indefinitely for continuing to deal with banned officials.

Then, at the 29th Congress in Kumasi in July 2023, the GFA voted to permanently expel the club from Ghana football. This meant all membership rights were revoked and the club was practically finished.

Ashantigold tried very hard to have their status restored, even if it meant back to the third tier so they could fight their way back. The GFA wouldn’t budge. Ashantigod then lost patience.

Fast forward to June 2025.

A Division One side, Bekwai Heroes FC, is acquired by new owners, reportedly the same ownership behind the old Ashantigold.

Soon after, a request lands at the GFA: change the name to Ashantigold 04 FC.

The GFA Approved the request after doing their own due diligence. And sure, it was possible because after all, no member of the GFA was known as Ashantigold FC. Remember they were expelled? So yes, they really had no legal grounds to reject the name change.

Same name. Same badge. Same colours. Same home, the Len Clay Stadium.

But officially? A completely different club. No relation. Nothing to see here.

Then comes February. Sitting top of Zone Two and eyeing promotion, they bring in experienced coach Karim Zito. Two months later, the job is done. Promotion secured.

And just like that, Ashantigold is back in the Ghana Premier League. Or… is it?

Because here’s the thing. Without this backstory, you’d swear this is a fallen giant clawing its way back to relevance.

With the backstory, though?

You’re probably squinting at it, tilting your head slightly, and saying: “Yeah… that’s definitely the same Ashgold.”

This right here is Ghana football heritage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.