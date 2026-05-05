At least 130 Nigerians seek repatriation from South Africa after protests, Abuja says

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 130 Nigerian citizens in South Africa have asked to be flown home following protests targeting foreigners, Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.
The applicants are the first under a new Nigerian government-assisted repatriation scheme, the minister said on Sunday, amid fears that confrontations in South Africa could escalate.
Protesters held rallies in Pretoria and Johannesburg last week, demanding tougher action against illegal immigration, saying undocumented foreign nationals were putting pressure on jobs, security and public services. Migrant-rights groups say foreigners are often scapegoated for South Africa's economic problems.
Nigeria condemns the violence against its citizens in South Africa, including the deaths of two Nigerians allegedly assaulted by security officials, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday.
"Nigeria seeks full cooperation in providing autopsy reports, post-mortem documentation, and relevant case files, and in facilitating access to legal processes for the families of the deceased," Ebienfa said, adding that accountability should include "appropriate disciplinary and prosecutorial action" where wrongdoing is established.
South Africa last month promised to crack down on anyone carrying out xenophobic attacks after Ghana and other African countries reported that their nationals had faced violence and discrimination.
More protests were planned on May 4 and May 8 and Nigeria would be watching developments closely, the government said.
It had already summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner in Abuja over the situation, and its diplomatic missions in South Africa are working with local authorities to reduce risks to Nigerians, the foreign minister said.
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