Baba Jamal Konneh retracts galamsey claims, apologises to Oppong Nkrumah after GH¢30m defamation suit

A public allegation linking Ofoase-Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to illegal mining has ended in a dramatic reversal after Baba Jamal Konneh withdrew the claims and apologised following a GH¢30 million defamation suit filed against him.

Mr Konneh, Deputy Eastern Regional Secretary of the NDC and Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations at the Cocoa Marketing Company, formally acknowledged that he should not have accused Mr Oppong Nkrumah of involvement in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The allegations were made during a live discussion on Okay FM on February 13, 2026, where Mr Konneh claimed the former Information Minister had brought Chinese nationals into Akyemansa to engage in illegal mining that destroyed cocoa farms.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah denied the allegations, describing them as false and defamatory, and subsequently sued Mr Konneh at the High Court in Accra, seeking GH¢30 million in damages.

In a written retraction dated June 26, 2026, Mr Konneh admitted he should not have made the claims.

“Reference is made to a statement I made on Okay FM 101.7 FM during a discussion concerning cocoa pricing and illegal mining, popularly referred to as ‘galamsey’. In the course of my remarks, I alleged that Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was involved in illegal mining in his district.”

He went on to fully withdraw the allegations.

“I acknowledge that I ought not to have made those allegations. Accordingly, I hereby fully withdraw and retract any statement, words, reference, or impression arising from my remarks.”

Mr Konneh also apologised to the MP for the impact of his comments.

“I sincerely apologise to Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for any inconvenience, distress, or injury to reputation that may have arisen from my remarks.”

He said the retraction was made in good faith and confirmed that he had returned to Okay FM, the same platform where the allegations were made, to publicly withdraw the claims and apologise.

The legal dispute began after Mr Oppong Nkrumah, through his lawyer Daniel Martey Addo, filed a defamation suit at the High Court, arguing that the allegations falsely portrayed him as being involved in criminal activity and corruption.

The suit contended that the claims had caused reputational harm, exposed him to public ridicule and undermined confidence among his constituents and the wider public.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah sought GH¢20 million in general damages and an additional GH¢10 million in aggravated and exemplary damages, bringing the total claim to GH¢30 million.

He also asked the court to compel Mr Konneh to issue a full and unconditional apology with the same prominence as the original allegations, including broadcasts on Okay FM, publication in at least three national newspapers and dissemination across digital and social media platforms.

The suit further sought a perpetual injunction restraining Mr Konneh from repeating the allegations and an order directing the removal of the disputed material from radio archives, websites, blogs and social media platforms under his control or influence.

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