Kojo Oppong Nkrumah commends peaceful NPP constituency elections in Ofoase/Ayirebi

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has commended delegates in the constituency for conducting themselves peacefully during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) constituency executive elections.
In a message issued after the polls, the MP described the election as successful and praised both delegates and aspirants for the mature and dignified manner in which the process was conducted.
"I am proud of the decorous campaign and the diligence of the grassroots in selecting from among the aspirants a team that will help us continue the service of raising the flag of Ofoase/Ayirebi higher," he said.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged party members to put the contest behind them and work together to strengthen the NPP in the constituency.
He stressed that the priority should now shift from competition to collaboration, saying unity would be essential to advancing the party's objectives.
The former Information Minister disclosed that all candidates who contested the elections would soon meet to foster reconciliation and chart a common path forward.
"In the coming days, all who contested shall be meeting as a family as we unite and plot a path for the next chapter," he added.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah expressed confidence that the newly elected constituency executives, working together with former aspirants and the grassroots, would strengthen the party's structures and advance its agenda in the Ofoase/Ayirebi Constituency.
The constituency elections formed part of the NPP's nationwide exercise to elect new local executives as part of efforts to reorganise the party and strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of future political activities.
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