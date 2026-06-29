Bawumia calls for swift emergency response to flood disaster

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to emergency services and relevant state institutions to intensify efforts to assist communities affected by the devastating floods across parts of the country.
In a social media message issued on Monday, June 29, Dr Bawumia stressed the importance of a coordinated and urgent response to ensure that victims receive the assistance they need.
His remarks come as emergency responders continue efforts to rescue stranded residents and provide relief to displaced families.
The former Vice President specifically urged emergency personnel and government agencies to prioritise reaching affected communities and delivering timely support to those in distress.
“I also urge the emergency services and all relevant authorities to do everything possible to reach those in need and assist them,” he said.
Beyond the appeal to emergency responders, Dr Bawumia also encouraged citizens to play their part by cooperating with government directives and supporting national efforts to manage the crisis.
He emphasised that public cooperation would be essential in ensuring an effective response to the disaster.
Offering a message of hope, Dr Bawumia called for unity and compassion during the challenging period.
“We will get through this difficult time by caring for one another,” he said, before concluding his message with a prayer for the nation: “May God bless our homeland Ghana.”
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