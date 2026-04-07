Bayern face waiting game on ‘very special’ Kane

Bayern Munich are waiting on the fitness of "very special" Harry Kane to see if he can lead their challenge to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

The 32-year-old England captain took part in training in Munich on Monday morning, before travelling to Madrid with the rest of Bayern's squad after the "minor issue" – believed to be an ankle knock - that kept him out of England's friendly defeat against Japan at Wembley.

Kane was also missing for Bayern's 3-2 victory against Freiburg, and coach Vincent Kompany was playing his cards close to his chest about his involvement at The Bernabeu.

Kompany said a final decision on whether Kane starts will be made on Tuesday, but speaking on Monday evening, he said: "Harry's part of the team so that's positive for us. We have to wait until tomorrow (Tuesday) to get the final information, then we will make our decision.

"It was important that he did a lot of training today (Monday). I don't think he's lost his rhythm."

Kane is a key part of Bayern's plans for the quarter-final first leg, having scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season. He is also the Bundesliga's leading scorer with 31 this season.

Bayern team-mate Joshua Kimmich underlined Kane's importance, as he said: "How many goals has he scored? How many assists does he have? Forty or 50 this season?

"This shows how important he is – apart from all the goals - extremely vital for our game.

"We are glad he is here with us. He is not only a poacher or a selfish goalscorer just trying to score as many goals as he can for us.

"He is an absolute leader who is always trying to have the maximum success for the team. This is a very special mindset for an attacking player. He's a role model."

Kimmich added, "It is important to have Harry on the pitch with us with all his qualities of leadership."

Kompany fielded several questions on Kane's fitness, saying: "Harry Kane knows how important this game is, but it is important to take a decision with each player.

"You keep asking about Harry Kane, and to be honest, I like it. I don't mind, but I don't give you an answer."

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