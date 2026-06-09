Belarus: Brest Governor hosts Mahama after tour of Hero Fortress

President John Dramani Mahama has laid a wreath at the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex in honour of the heroic soldiers and civilians who resisted the Nazi invasion of 1941.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said President Mahama was accompanied by Dr Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Russia; Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Advisor and Special Aide to the President, officials from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from the Ghana Mission in Moscow.

It said the Fortress, located in the border town near Poland, was one of Belarus’ most significant WWII memorials.

The statement said it was among the first sites targeted by Nazi Germany on June 22, 1941, only hours after the invasion of the then-USSR began.

It noted that during a guided tour of the historical site, the Governor of Brest, Piotr Alexsandrovich, briefed the President on the significance of the landmark.

It said Governor Alexsandrovich noted that the site was considered sacred by Belarusians and remained one of the most visited locations in the country, recording over 120,000 visitors in 2025 alone.

President Mahama, a historian himself, remarked that it was a privilege to witness firsthand the bravery of the Belarusian people.

He noted that this historical resilience had become the hallmark of the nation’s modern economic development and industrialisation.

Providing historical context, the President spoke of how Soviet soldiers and their allies put up a fierce defense for weeks following the initial Nazi assault.

Despite having almost no ammunition, food, or water, they held the line until the area was eventually liberated.

The Fortress still houses bombed barracks, gates, and a church that remain preserved in their wartime state, alongside weapons, letters, and personal belongings of the defenders.

It has since become a global symbol of the “no step back” resistance.

Following the tour, President Mahama was hosted at a special lunch, where he described the warm reception as a symbol of the deepening relations between Belarus and Ghana.

“The heroism of the people of Brest is well-documented in history,” the President said.

“Brest has demonstrated that it is not only about history; it is about production, development, industrialisation, and culture. It is about everything that makes human life better.”

He continued, “I hope this visit will draw Ghana closer to Belarus, especially in the fields of agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.”

President Mahama extended an invitation to potential Belarusian investors to explore opportunities in Ghana, expressing his hope that the bond of friendship between the two nations would remain permanent.

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