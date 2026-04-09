Beyond security: Why mobile payment fraud has become a customer experience crisis

In Ghana today, mobile payments have quietly become a part of everyday life, helping people send money to loved ones back home, pay for transport, buy goods at the market, support small businesses, and go about their day with a speed and convenience that would have seemed impossible just a decade ago. For millions of Ghanaians, digital payment is no longer a luxury or a novelty but an everyday routine, as common as buying bread or greeting a neighbor. Because of this deep integration into daily life, the national conversation around mobile payment fraud urgently needs to change.

Beyond the Breach: The Story We Keep Missing

For too long, fraud has been regarded mostly as a security problem, with headlines and industry talks focused on system breaches, phishing links, fake calls, SIM swaps, and stolen PINs. While these technical issues are definitely important and deserve attention, they only cover part of the story. The larger, more painful truth is that mobile payment fraud in Ghana has quietly become a full-scale customer experience crisis. What really damages victims is not just the money lost, but also the fear that follows, the confusion about what to do next, the uncomfortable silence after reporting the incident, the stress of chasing help from one office to another, and most of all, the sinking feeling that once something goes wrong, they are completely on their own.

The Pain That Outlasts the Transaction

It is crucial to understand that fraud is never just a one-minute event because its impact extends far beyond the moment the money disappears from a customer's account. Imagine, for a moment, the journey of a typical victim: she notices an unfamiliar transfer, panic sets in, she calls a customer service number only to be redirected from one department to another, visits an agent in person and is told to wait, sends follow-up messages and receives only generic automated replies, and before long, hours turn into days as her anxiety grows and her trust in the system quietly erodes. This entire painful journey is customer experience in its purest form, showing that when fraud occurs, people aren’t seeking polished press statements or corporate reassurances; they simply want quick help, clear answers, and the basic dignity of knowing that someone, somewhere, is treating their problem with the urgency it deserves.

Trust Is the Real Product

The truth we must face is that people don't use mobile payments just because they're fast, but because they believe the system is safe enough to trust with their hard-earned money. This means trust, not technology, is the real product being sold. Once fraud becomes common or highly visible, confidence begins to erode in ways that are hard to fix. Even those who have never been victims personally begin to feel uneasy as they hear horror stories from friends, family, colleagues, market women, taxi drivers, students, and the endless stream of complaints on social media. A platform might still work technically, and transactions might still go through, but once ordinary Ghanaians start asking themselves the quiet question, "Am I still safe here?", the experience has already changed fundamentally, whether the institutions behind those platforms realize it or not.

When Convenience Meets Fear

Digital finance has successfully convinced the country of the convenience it offers: sending money quickly, paying easily, avoiding queues, and saving time. But convenience has its limits. No system can boast speed on one hand while leaving customers stranded and helpless when fraud happens on the other. The true test of any payment platform isn’t how well it performs when everything goes smoothly, but how it responds when a customer is pressured, frightened, and desperate for help. That is when trust is either built firmly or broken forever. A fraud victim doesn’t care about internal departments, escalation procedures, or company boundaries; they want protection, reassurance, and recovery. How complaints are handled, how quickly issues are escalated, and even the tone of frontline staff all influence how the public perceives a brand more than any marketing campaign ever could.

Inclusion Without Confidence Is Fragile

This matters deeply because Ghana has made significant progress in financial inclusion, bringing more people into the formal economy through mobile channels. But inclusion without trust can be fragile. If ordinary people start to see mobile payments as risky, stressful, or poorly supported, some will quietly withdraw, switch back to cash, and abandon the platforms they once depended on. That possibility should concern all of us, regulators, operators, and customers alike, because winning the future of digital finance in Ghana depends not on who moves money the fastest, but on those who respond with both speed and compassion to the question every customer is now quietly asking: "Will I be protected if something goes wrong?" That is the real question now, and where the fight for trust will ultimately be decided.

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The Author: Dr. Genevieve Sedalo, Lecturer, University of Professional Studies, Accra

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.