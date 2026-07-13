Black Princesses forward Agnes Yeboah joins Chinese side Guangdong Meizhou

Ghanaian youngster Agnes Yeboah has completed a move to Chinese outfit Guangdong Meizhou Women Football Club.

The Black Princesses' forward joins the club on a permanent deal from Ghana Women's Premier League side Jonina Ladies.

She joins her new club for the second half of the 2026 Chinese Women's Super League.

The deal was confirmed last week with the former Jonina Ladies captain completing all the mandatory requirements before penning a deal.

Yeboah, who will wear the shirt number 35 at her new club, already made her debut for the club over the weekend as she featured for 53 minutes in their defeat to Sichuan Women.

The forward was part of the Black Princesses squad that sealed qualification to the 2026 U-20 Women's World Cup to be staged in Poland in September.

She also guided Jonina Ladies to the semifinals of the 2025/26 Ghana Women's FA Cup.

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