BoG Governor calls for collaborative approach to build digital-driven financial system

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has called for stronger collaboration among regulators, financial institutions, technology providers and consumers to build a digital-focused financial system that promotes innovation and improves the welfare of Ghanaians.
Speaking at the Financial Architecture Summit 2026 in Accra on Wednesday, July 15, Dr Asiama said achieving a modern and inclusive financial ecosystem requires early engagement among key stakeholders, with institutions also taking responsibility for shaping the future of the sector.
He stressed that the evolving nature of finance demands a shift from traditional regulatory approaches towards frameworks that encourage innovation while maintaining stability and resilience within the financial system.
“Our regulatory philosophy is therefore evolving from one that focuses primarily on institutional supervision to one that increasingly considers ecosystem resilience,” Dr Asiama said.
The BoG Governor explained that supervision must go beyond monitoring individual institutions to also examine the wider networks and relationships that connect players within the financial ecosystem.
He added that this approach has informed the Bank’s work in three priority areas aimed at strengthening Ghana’s financial architecture.
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