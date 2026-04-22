BoG threatens penalties for non-compliance with disability inclusion rules

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned all Regulated Financial Institutions (RFIs) that failure to comply with the timelines under the Directive on Financial Inclusion for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will attract administrative penalties.

The Directive, issued in January 2025, obliges banks, finance houses, non-bank financial institutions, and payment service providers to ensure equitable and non-discriminatory access to financial products and services for PWDs.

A notice signed by the Acting Secretary, Ms Aimee Vyda Quashie, on April 20 stated that the directive provides a comprehensive framework requiring institutions to adopt internal policies, appoint senior managers to oversee implementation, conduct accessibility audits, and roll out inclusive product designs by December 31, 2026.

The central bank will closely monitor adherence to disability-inclusive policies, staff and agent training programmes, and accessibility initiatives.

It emphasised that contravention of the directive will not be tolerated, and institutions found in breach may face sanctions ranging from monetary penalties to suspension of authorisation or other administrative measures.

The Bank of Ghana noted that refusal or denial of services to PWDs solely based on disability is prohibited.

It added that RFIs are required to provide priority and respectful service, supported by visible signage informing customers of this provision.

The notice further indicated that institutions must submit annual reports detailing disability-inclusive measures implemented, associated expenditure, user feedback, and identified gaps in implementation.

Among the key requirements outlined are the development of internal disability inclusion policies by July 31, board approval by September 30, and submission of approved policies to the Bank of Ghana by October 31, 2026.

Institutions are also required to conduct staff training, accessibility audits of physical and digital channels, and consumer awareness sessions tailored to PWDs.

By December 31, 2026, financial institutions are expected to upgrade call centres and support channels with voice and text feedback systems, and ensure that notices on support services are available in accessible formats such as braille, large print, and audio.

Financial institutions are further required to designate at least one fully accessible branch in each operational zone in line with the Ghana Standards Authority requirements.

The Bank of Ghana stressed that compliance monitoring will be ongoing, with periodic audits conducted where necessary.

It warned that non-compliance may attract penalties under the directive, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding the rights of Persons with Disabilities and promoting inclusive economic participation.

It added that all institutions must update their policies and institutional frameworks to ensure full compliance no later than December 31, 2026.

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