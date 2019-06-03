Rural banks next after microfinance, microcredit cleanup - BoG

Rural banks next after microfinance, microcredit cleanup - BoG
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 03-06-2019 Time: 09:06:35:pm
Share
Head of Other Financial Services at the Bank of Ghana, Kofi Amoah Awuah

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) says work is ongoing to assess the status of rural banks across the country as part of the financial sector clean-up exercise.

According to the BoG, some of the rural banks facing liquidity challenges are being advised to seek strategic partners before action is taken against them.

In an interview with JoyBusiness, Head of Other Financial Services at the Bank of Ghana, Kofi Amoah Awuah noted that it has a different approach with the rural banks due to its mode of operations.

"The rural banks, we cannot talk about it now because they have a different management approach; because it operates in the communities and the people have a level of participation in the running of affairs. But we're working on it and it's a part of the financial system clean up by the Bank of Ghana" he said.

Mr Amoah Awuah added "Rural banks have different models so their public limited liability, their community base and are owned by almost everyone in the community so there is a different process to engage them nonetheless, the work is being done but not at the point of coming out with a plan now so we can't say when but at the right time, we will come out.”

The Bank of Ghana Friday revoked licenses of about 386 microfinance and microcredit companies for being insolvent.

This action follows the decision by the Central Bank to increase the minimum capital for commercial banks forcing some to merge.


He also disclosed that the BoG is working with the ARB Apex bank to ensure sanity in the operations of rural banks in the country.

The finance ministry has also released about GH¢1 billion to help with the cleanup of the microfinance and rural bank sectors. 
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Rural banks next after microfinance, microcredit cleanup - BoG
Africa’s top trekking destinations
Sudan military condemned for deadly operation
Julian Assange: Swedish judge rejects detention of Wikileaks founder

Latest Stories

Cheating husband agrees to be paraded naked on top of car as punishment
Julian Assange: Swedish judge rejects detention of Wikileaks founder
Sudan military condemned for deadly operation
Africa’s top trekking destinations
Rural banks next after microfinance, microcredit cleanup - BoG
Is the one pesewa coin still valuable in Ghana’s economy?
EC postpones limited voter registration exercise indefinitely
Innovation Centre opens to empower entrepreneurs, health professionals

MOST POPULAR
Licences of 386 financial institutions revoked
Presidency photoshops Kenyan building on Ghana Beyond Aid document
Photos: Parts of Accra submerged in flood  
Video: Groom abandons wedding?
Photos: Major Mahama statue revives tears at unveiling ceremony

LIFESTYLE
Innovation Centre opens to empower entrepreneurs, health professionals
ODD NEWS
Cheating husband agrees to be paraded naked on top of car as punishment
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung announces new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs