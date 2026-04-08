CAF’s Motsepe to visit both Senegal and Morocco amid AFCON fallout

Audio By Carbonatix
The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has visited Dakar, nearly a month after the body’s shock decision to strip Senegal of its Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title and award it to Morocco.
Patrice Motsepe announced the trip at the end of March, stating that he would travel to Senegal and Morocco to emphasise the importance of “working together to grow African football”, as his organisation faces considerable criticism.
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will receive Motsepe at the presidential palace later in the day, with a news conference to follow.
His visit comes at a particularly tense time for CAF following its surprise decision to overturn Senegal’s 1-0 win over hosts Morocco in the Cup of Nations final on January 18.
CAF cited regulations about leaving the field as it recorded a 3-0 victory in Morocco’s favour on March 17.
During the match, Senegalese players, head coach Pape Thiaw and his staff walked off the pitch in Rabat after Morocco were awarded an added-time penalty, which forward Brahim Diaz ultimately missed.
The Senegalese Football Federation has appealed CAF’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The decision has prompted a strong response by Senegal, whose government has called for an international investigation into suspected corruption within the institution.
Weighing in on the matter late last month, Motsepe said he would “respect and implement the CAS decision. My personal opinion regarding the matter is irrelevant.”
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