Calls grow to strengthen Ghana’s Special Prosecutor to tackle corruption

Calls are mounting to expand the powers of Ghana’s anti-graft agency amid persistent concerns over corruption, as a new survey shows the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) commands more public trust than any other accountability institution in the country.

Participants at a regional dialogue in Tamale urged that the OSP be strengthened and empowered to investigate cases, prosecute offenders, and recover stolen assets more effectively.

The forum, convened by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) in collaboration with the OSP, drew civil society leaders, policymakers, traditional authorities, media, and youth groups.

The meeting was part of a broader push to support accountability bodies and widen public engagement in anti-corruption reforms.

The dialogue reviewed an eight-year survey on the OSP by CDD-Ghana, with consultant Linda Ofori-Kwarfo presenting the findings.

The online survey of 412 Ghanaians found that 55.2 per cent expressed confidence in the OSP’s ability to fight corruption independently, ahead of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice at 36.7 per cent, the Economic and Organised Crime Office at 35 per cent, and the Attorney General’s Department at 19 per cent. About 15 per cent said they trusted none of the institutions.

Respondents were 53.9 per cent male and 46.1 per cent female. By age, 42 per cent were between 18 and 35, while 52.2 per cent were between 36 and 60.

Key recommendations from the survey include anchoring the OSP firmly in the Constitution, guaranteeing financial autonomy, strengthening prosecutorial powers, and introducing unexplained wealth orders. It also calls for the establishment of an independent Anti-Corruption and Ethics Commission, alongside increased capacity building for the OSP.

OSP official Bright Sowu told participants that the office has prevented the loss of 7.18 billion cedis, about $600 million, since its establishment, adding that 33 people are currently on trial, 35.14 million cedis has been recovered, and seven transactions have been suspended.

He said the office has also secured convictions and reached more than 13,000 people through public education initiatives.

Despite court challenges and mixed public perception, stakeholders at the forum defended the office’s role.

“The country still needs the OSP,” said Justice Awen-Natey Atiim of RAINS Ghana, calling the dialogue educative and informative.

Youth advocate Issahaku Abdul Latif urged young people to support the OSP’s mandate without partisan bias, describing it as the only body capable of tackling corruption free from political influence.

The Chief of Gbanyemli, Professor Abdul Rahaman Issahaku, also told attendees that young people must take charge of their future rather than leaving it to older generations.

The event was supported by the Participation, Accountability and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy programme.

The initiative is commissioned by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, co-financed by the European Union and Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and implemented by GIZ in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Finance.

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