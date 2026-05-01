Celebrating the backbone of our economy: GHRASP marks Workers’ day 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
As Ghana marks Workers’ Day, the Human Resource Service Providers Association of Ghana (GHRASP) proudly celebrates the resilience, dedication, and contribution of Ghanaian workers—the true drivers of our nation’s progress.
Across every sector, from formal employment to the informal economy, workers remain at the heart of productivity, innovation, and growth. Their commitment, especially in a rapidly changing world of work, deserves not just recognition but continuous support.
At the same time, GHRASP recognises the critical role of human resource service providers in shaping workplaces that are people-centred, compliant, and future-ready. As organisations adapt to change, the role of HR has never been more important.
This Workers’ Day, we call on employers to prioritise fair labour practices, employee well-being, and continuous development. Creating safe, inclusive, and empowering environments is key to unlocking the full potential of our workforce.
We also encourage employees to embrace lifelong learning and adaptability—essential tools for staying relevant in today’s world of work.
To policymakers and stakeholders, we emphasise the need for stronger collaboration in advancing decent work, job creation, and skills development. Building a resilient labour market requires partnership.
As we celebrate Workers’ Day 2026, GHRASP reaffirms its commitment to advancing workplace excellence through advocacy, capacity building, and strategic partnerships.
Happy Workers’ Day to all Ghanaian workers. Your dedication is the foundation of our nation’s progress.
About GHRASP
The Human Resource Service Providers Association of Ghana (GHRASP), established in 2018, is the professional body for licensed HR service providers in Ghana. The Association promotes professionalism, ethical practice, and collaboration, while serving as the collective voice of the industry.
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