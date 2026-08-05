Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to flood victims

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Chamber of Mines has donated relief items valued at about GH¢2 million to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support victims of the June 29 floods and other natural disasters.
The items, presented at the NADMO headquarters in Accra yesterday, included 1,500 mattresses, 1,500 blankets, 100 cartons of baby food, bags of rice, maize, gari, sugar , beans, bottles of cooking oil, 1,000 pairs of Wellington boots, gloves, detergents, disinfectants and bleach to support NADMO's operations.
Presenting the items, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Kenneth Ashigbey, said the donation was intended to provide relief and comfort to families affected by the floods as they worked to rebuild their lives.
He expressed condolence to families who lost relatives in the disaster and said the chamber stood in solidarity with all those whose homes, businesses and livelihoods had been destroyed.
Responsible mining
Mr Ashigbey said the donation also reflected the chamber's commitment to responsible mining and corporate citizenship.
He explained that responsible mining went beyond extracting minerals to investing in people, supporting communities and standing with the nation during difficult times.
He commended member companies of the chamber for contributing to the donation despite some of them also being affected by the floods.
Mr Ashigbey said while the heavy rains contributed to the flooding, human activities had worsened the impact of the disaster, citing illegal mining, construction in watercourses and wetlands, poor waste disposal and disregard for engineering advice as factors that had increased the country's vulnerability to flooding.
"Nature delivered the rains, but human beings multiplied the disaster," he said, adding that the country must ensure that illegal mining, destruction of wetlands and unauthorised developments in flood-prone areas were not allowed to continue.
Commendation
Receiving the items on behalf of the government, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Telarbi, commended the Chamber of Mines and its member companies for the timely intervention.
He said the flooding was a personal tragedy for many families whose homes, livelihoods and loved ones had been lost, and that the donation would provide immediate support to affected households.
Mr Telarbi assured the chamber that the relief items would be distributed fairly and transparently to those most in need.
"The relief items being presented today may not replace everything that you have lost, but they represent something equally important — hope, compassion and solidarity," he said.
He urged other corporate organisations, faith-based institutions and philanthropists to support the ongoing relief and recovery efforts, as disaster management was a shared responsibility.
The deputy minister also called for stronger disaster preparedness through proper physical planning, improved drainage systems, protection of watercourses, responsible waste management and strict enforcement of development regulations in flood-prone areas.
Latest Stories
-
Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
53 seconds
-
Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
2 minutes
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
7 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
12 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
17 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
19 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
19 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
25 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
34 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
41 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
49 minutes
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
53 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
58 minutes
-
Health Ministry reveals strategy to clear backlog of over 107,000 unemployed nurses in Ghana
1 hour
-
AJ Poundz receives prize for winning ‘Best Dressed’ at 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards
1 hour