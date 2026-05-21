Charles Amissah’s family sues 3 hospitals, doctors and AG, seeks GH¢20m compensation

A medical doctor and the sister of the late engineer Charles Henry Amissah has initiated legal action against three major hospitals, several health professionals, and the Attorney General.

She is alleging a series of negligent acts that she says led to her brother’s death following a road traffic accident in Accra.

Dr Matilda Amissah, acting as administratrix of her brother’s estate, is seeking GH¢20 million in general damages at the High Court in Accra.

The case concerns a February 2026 incident that reignited public concern about Ghana’s recurring “No Bed Syndrome” in emergency healthcare delivery.

The writ names the Ghana Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, some doctors and nurses, and the Attorney General’s Department.

According to court documents, the deceased, a 29-year-old Electronic and Automation Engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited, was involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6, 2026.

The statement of claim alleges that despite being taken to multiple health facilities, the injured man was denied immediate emergency care due to claims of unavailability of beds.

It further states that he was later pronounced dead at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, with post-mortem findings indicating severe blood loss, fractures and trauma-related complications.

Dr Amissah is also relying on findings from a government-appointed committee chaired by Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, which reportedly concluded that lapses in emergency response at the hospitals contributed to the death.

The defendants are expected to respond to the writ within eight days or risk judgment being entered in default.

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