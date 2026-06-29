Cholera, typhoid, and snakebites: Ghana Health Service warns public over escalating rainy-season dangers

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an urgent public health alert warning the public of severe health risks associated with the ongoing rainy season.

GHS has cautioned that flooding, poor sanitation, and contaminated water are drastically increasing the vulnerability of communities to deadly waterborne outbreaks, including cholera, typhoid fever, and dysentery.

The directive, signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, explains that early and prolonged rains frequently cause rainwater to carry contaminated faecal matter directly into local water sources. Additionally, the GHS noted that vegetables cultivated near water bodies risk contamination during this period.

Rising threat of deadly diseases and displaced wildlife

Beyond waterborne infections, the health authorities highlighted a sharp rise in breeding grounds for mosquitoes due to stagnant water collecting in discarded items like old tyres, cans, and open containers. This spike in the mosquito population poses an immediate risk of malaria, yellow fever, and dengue fever outbreaks across the country.

The press release also brought attention to an often-overlooked hazard: displaced wildlife. Severe flooding is forcing dangerous reptiles out of their natural habitats and directly into human settlements, significantly heightening the risk of venomous snakebites.

Preventive measures and critical guidelines

To combat these compounding hazards, the Ghana Health Service has outlined strict preventative measures for the general public and commercial food operators to safeguard national health:

For the general public:

Keep all surroundings thoroughly clean and entirely free from empty containers that collect stagnant water.

Clear bushes and overgrown vegetation around homes to remove hiding places for dangerous reptiles.

Keep doors and windows closed where possible, and raise household belongings off the floor to minimise hiding spots for displaced snakes.

Ensure all food is thoroughly cooked before consumption, and wash fruits and vegetables properly using clean water and salt or vinegar.

Wash hands regularly with soap under running water, particularly before handling food, and report promptly to the nearest health facility if any symptoms of illness occur.

For food vendors:

Source all food items strictly from hygienic and approved suppliers while maintaining valid, up-to-date food handling certificates.

Adhere to rigorous food safety practices during preparation and storage, keeping raw food items like fish strictly separate from ready-to-eat foods.

Thoroughly wash all fresh produce with clean water and salt or vinegar before processing or serving.

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service re-emphasised their commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all residents, stating that public cooperation and heightened alertness are absolutely essential to preventing catastrophic disease outbreaks during this rainy season.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.