Chris Hughton: Former Black Stars coach survives cancer

WOKING, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Chris Hughton looks on from the stands during the Enterprise National League match between Woking and Eastleigh at The Laithwaite Community Stadium on April 03, 2026 in Woking, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has made a successful recovery from prostate cancer after being diagnosed in April 2025.

According to a Daily Mail report, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland national team defender discovered the illness early and underwent surgery in May 2025.

Speaking about the diagnosis, the 67-year-old remained optimistic from the outset.

“The news certainly didn’t scare me. I know everyone is different, but my first impression was ‘I’ll be fine’. I didn’t instantly think ‘this is probably just going to kill me’. I just thought, ‘OK, we’ll have to do what we have to do,” he said.

Hughton received positive medical guidance and opted to have his prostate removed. Now, one year after the operation, he has made a strong recovery and is feeling healthy and energetic again.

“I’m one year post-operation, and I feel good. It’s all gone very well. I’ve got a lot of energy,” he added.

During his playing career, Hughton made 398 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, winning the UEFA Cup and two FA Cup titles. He also played for West Ham United and Brentford, and earned 53 caps for the Republic of Ireland national football team.

As a coach, he guided Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to promotion to the Premier League, and also managed Birmingham City, Norwich City, and Nottingham Forest. Most recently, he served as the head coach of the Ghana national football team.

Hughton is now fully recovered and back to good health following his successful treatment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.