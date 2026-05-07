Cocoa smuggling: Fiapre Circuit Court grants GH¢10k bail each to four suspects

The Fiapre Circuit Court in the Sunyani West Municipality has granted GH¢10,000 bail each to four persons for allegedly smuggling bags of cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire to Ghana.

The Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Ghana Cocoa Board, in collaboration with security operatives, arrested the suspects at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West Municipality in April this year and intercepted a truck loaded with more than 100 bags of cocoa.

Providing an update on the arrest during an interview with the media in Sunyani, Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, did not disclose the suspects' names. He said they are expected to reappear in court on May 13, 2026.

He added that the suspects are also required to report to the Nkrankwanta Police Station once every week to assist with ongoing investigations.

Mr Akwaboa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the nation’s cocoa sector.

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