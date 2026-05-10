Court fines voxy driver in viral video GH¢3K, jails him two months

Source: Myjoyonline  
  10 May 2026 12:18pm
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A driver captured in a viral video driving recklessly along the Kumasi–Accra highway has been convicted by the La Motor Court in Accra.

The convict, Agyarko Richard, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Voxy with registration number EN 551-26, was arrested after investigations by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) following the widespread circulation of the footage on social media.

He faced multiple charges, including driving on the wrong side of the road, obstructing traffic, endangering other road users, and careless and inconsiderate driving under the Road Traffic Act and Regulations.

Agyarko Richard, when he appeared before Her Lordship Adwoa Sakyi Asumadu on May 8, admitted to all the charges and was subsequently convicted on his own plea.

The court imposed a fine of 260 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢3,120, with a default sentence of 15 days’ imprisonment with hard labour. In addition, he was handed a further two-month prison term with hard labour.

In the Ghana Police Service's Facebook post, it stated that the ruling demonstrates its commitment to enforcing road traffic laws and discouraging reckless conduct on the roads.

The Service has called on motorists to exercise caution on the road, cautioning that reckless and inconsiderate driving continues to pose a serious threat to lives nationwide.

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