CUTS International calls for urgent competition law amid sachet water price hikes

The Director of the West Africa Regional Centre of CUTS International, Appiah Adomako Kusi, has called on the government to expedite the passage of a comprehensive competition and consumer protection law, following concerns over recent increases in sachet water prices.

He said the latest price adjustments expose significant weaknesses in Ghana’s regulatory framework, particularly in addressing anti-competitive behaviour.

According to him, such legislation would help curb cartel practices and establish an independent body to investigate violations, enforce compliance, and apply sanctions where necessary.

His remarks follow a decision by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers to raise sachet water prices, effective 6 April 2026, citing rising production costs driven by global supply disruptions.

Mr Adomako Kusi cautioned that while industry associations play an important coordinating role, excessive collaboration among market players could harm consumers.

“It would also empower consumers and smaller businesses while allowing legitimate associations to advocate without crossing into collusion, and also boost investor confidence by signalling a rules-based market economy,” he said.

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