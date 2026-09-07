Data Protection Commission records sharp rise in regulatory activity – Sam George

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George

The Data Protection Commission has recorded a significant increase in its regulatory activities and the registration of data controllers in the first half of 2026, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has disclosed.

Mr George said regulatory activity by the Commission increased by 51.5 per cent during the period, while newly registered data controllers rose by 98.4 per cent, reflecting intensified efforts to ensure that organisations handling personal information comply with Ghana’s data protection laws.

He further disclosed that the Commission’s “Privacy is Personal” campaign is estimated to have reached 25 million people, as government seeks to improve public awareness of data privacy and the responsible handling of personal information.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, the Minister said protecting personal information had become increasingly important as more services move online.

“Privacy is Personal,” he said, highlighting the government’s campaign to make data protection a more prominent part of Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.