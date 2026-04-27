‘Don’t blame our staff for dumsor’ – PUWU fights back against calls to sack ECG engineers

The Public Utility Workers’ Union (PUWU) of TUC-Ghana has issued a stern warning to political and social actors to cease the public "intimidation" and "ridicule" of staff at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a press statement released on Monday, 27 April 2026, the Union expressed "grave concern" over an emerging trend where state and political officials have publicly threatened ECG employees with transfers or dismissals in response to recent power outages.

PUWU categorically rejected insinuations that the current intermittent power cuts are the result of internal sabotage, pointing instead to years of systemic neglect.

The Union clarified that the instability in the power supply is a direct consequence of "chronic underinvestment" into ECG’s infrastructure. According to the statement, the company is currently grappling with a severe shortage of critical technical materials, including transformers, poles, and conductors, necessary to maintain a reliable grid.

“The calling of names of some staff of ECG in the Western Region as saboteurs of the government without any evidence... clearly exposes these staff who are routinely required to enter communities at all hours to attacks and public ridicule,” the statement signed by General Secretary Timothy Nyame noted.

PUWU argued that public threats by influential figures create "disquiet" among the workforce and undermine professional morale. The Union emphasised that ECG staff are "consummate professionals" often working with scarce resources to keep the lights on under difficult conditions.

The statement further warned that making disparaging remarks about utility workers endangers their physical safety when they are deployed to communities to attend to customer complaints.

In a clear message to the government and political influencers, the Union vowed to "resist with all our might" any further attempt at political interference in the company’s professional operations.

The Union urged officials to utilise established corporate channels to raise concerns regarding staff conduct rather than resorting to public outbursts.

“The Union wishes to serve notice that we will act decisively in the interest of our members to protect their safety, dignity and wellbeing always,” the release concluded.

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