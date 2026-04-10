Egypt goalkeeper banned for striking referee

Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy has been given a four-match ban for striking a referee on the head following a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra in the Egyptian Pro League.

The Egypt international, who was on the bench for Tuesday's game, was angered by Al-Ahly not being awarded a penalty for a handball in added time.

"A four-match ban and fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds (£700) for assaulting the referee by pushing or pulling [use of the hand without violence]," said a league statement on El-Shenawy's punishment.

The 37-year-old was Egypt's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and is expected to be in his country's squad for this summer's World Cup in north America.

Defending champions Al-Ahly are third after one match in the play-offs on 41 points, five points behind leaders Zamalek.

He will now be sidelined until the final week of the league play-offs, when the competition's top seven teams face each other in a Championship round.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.