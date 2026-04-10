Egypt goalkeeper banned for striking referee

Audio By Carbonatix
Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy has been given a four-match ban for striking a referee on the head following a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra in the Egyptian Pro League.
The Egypt international, who was on the bench for Tuesday's game, was angered by Al-Ahly not being awarded a penalty for a handball in added time.
"A four-match ban and fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds (£700) for assaulting the referee by pushing or pulling [use of the hand without violence]," said a league statement on El-Shenawy's punishment.
The 37-year-old was Egypt's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and is expected to be in his country's squad for this summer's World Cup in north America.
Defending champions Al-Ahly are third after one match in the play-offs on 41 points, five points behind leaders Zamalek.
He will now be sidelined until the final week of the league play-offs, when the competition's top seven teams face each other in a Championship round.
Latest Stories
-
Drone strike hits wedding celebration in Sudan, killing at least 30 people
9 minutes
-
UEW Public Lecture Series 2026: We’re preparing children for a past that no longer exists — Dr Ibn Chambas warns
15 minutes
-
AMA to begin night enforcement against unscreened food vendors
17 minutes
-
Nkawie Circuit Court remands 30-year-old mason over Mpasatia shop break-in
19 minutes
-
Fintechs’ collaboration no longer optional – MMFL CFO
20 minutes
-
KMA to prohibit other assemblies from accessing Oti landfill site over looming sanitation crisis
22 minutes
-
GTA supported A Plus’ Gomoa Easter Carnival – Abeiku Aggrey
23 minutes
-
GRA to tighten controls on importation of right-hand drive vehicles
41 minutes
-
You can’t leave a bigger legacy than Petroleum Hub project – Western Regional Chiefs tell President Mahama
42 minutes
-
Lawra MP cuts sod for GH₵11m multipurpose dining hall construction at Birifoh SHS
44 minutes
-
Ghana defend African Schools Football Championship title after shootout win over Burkina Faso
47 minutes
-
Ghana’s education system must evolve or risk becoming irrelevant – Patricia Obo-Nai warns
54 minutes
-
Ghana Health Service responds to dead fish incident at Tema Port
1 hour
-
David Vondee lauds Mahama for emergency Cabinet meeting and key resolutions
1 hour
-
Universities should focus on churning out impactful graduates rather than merely adding new programmes — UEW VC
1 hour