Ekow Assafuah: Reinvest the World Cup proceeds, rebuild Ghana football

Audio By Carbonatix
Old Tafo Member of Parliament and Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for the reinvestment of proceeds from Ghana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup into strategic programmes aimed at rebuilding the country’s football sector.
According to him, while the Black Stars’ elimination at the Round of 32 stage of the tournament was disappointing, the situation provides an opportunity for Ghana to reassess its football development structures and make the necessary investments for future success.
Assafuah said financial resources generated from Ghana’s World Cup participation, including grants, sponsorships and other revenues, must not be consumed by routine expenditure but rather directed towards sustainable football development.
He proposed that the proceeds should support grassroots football, youth development, modern sporting infrastructure, coaching education, sports science and women’s football to create a stronger foundation for the game.
The Old Tafo MP stressed that Ghana’s future football achievements must be built on deliberate planning, responsible leadership and long-term investment rather than relying solely on individual talent and short-term interventions.
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