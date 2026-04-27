Energy Minister orders regular updates on power restoration following Akosombo substation fire

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has directed the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide regular updates on repair works and power distribution following the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation.
The Minister said the directive is aimed at ensuring transparency and keeping the public informed on ongoing efforts to restore normal power supply after the incident disrupted electricity distribution in parts of the country.
“I have directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide regular and timely updates to the public on affected areas and restoration efforts,” he said during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 27.
Dr Jinapor expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to consumers and assured Ghanaians that urgent steps are being taken to address the damage and stabilise the electricity supply.
“To all those affected by this situation, I wish to assure you that I deeply empathise with you and share in your frustration and discomfort,” he said.
He further indicated that engineers are working intensively to restore normal operations, adding that stability in power supply is expected to improve in the coming days.
READ ALSO: GRIDCo probes Akosombo Substation fire after nationwide power disruptions
“But let me assure you that the Government, working through all relevant sector agencies, has responded with urgency and coordination. Our engineers have remained on site, working around the clock under extremely difficult conditions to restore operations,” he added.
The directive forms part of broader government efforts to manage the aftermath of the Akosombo substation fire and ensure timely communication as restoration works continue.
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