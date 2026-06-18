National

EPA to confiscate banned polystyrene products under new enforcement plan

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  18 June 2026 10:01am
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Director of Sustainability and Circular Economy at Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Larry Kote says confiscation of banned products will be among a range of measures to enforce the planned ban on polystyrene products from January 1, as it finalises the legal and regulatory framework for implementation.


The EPA says it is working to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the ban on polystyrene products, with enforcement measures expected to take effect from January 1.

Speaking at EPA Head office on AM Show on June 18, Mr Kotoe said importers have adequate time to adjust their operations, noting that many businesses work with three- to four-month import cycles.

According to him, the agency is currently developing the protocols and legal framework needed to support the ban and expects these processes to be completed before the implementation date.

Mr Kotoe indicated that confiscation would be one of several enforcement mechanisms available to the EPA once the ban takes effect.

“Confiscation is one of the measures, among many others, that will be used to ensure compliance,” he said.

He explained that the EPA’s presence at the country’s ports gives it oversight of products entering Ghana, allowing the agency to monitor imports and regulate items that require authorisation.

The EPA, he added, will work closely with the Ghana Customs Service to identify products that will be restricted under the ban and determine when those restrictions should take effect.

“We will be communicating with Customs on the list of items we intend to restrict and the timelines for implementation,” he stated.

Mr Kotoe said the agency is also engaging manufacturers and importers to encourage voluntary compliance and ensure all stakeholders are adequately prepared before the ban comes into force.

“We are discussing with industry players to ensure compliance so that everyone acts in good faith going forward,” he added.

The EPA has maintained that the phase-out of polystyrene products forms part of broader efforts to reduce plastic pollution and promote environmentally sustainable alternatives.

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