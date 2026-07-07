Every cedi from the World Cup must develop Ghana football – Ekow Assafuah demands

Minority Spokesperson on Proper Governance and Accountability, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah has urged football authorities to ensure that every cedi generated from Ghana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup is invested into developing the country’s football ecosystem.

The Old Tafo MP said the Black Stars’ campaign should serve as a reminder that sustainable success requires deliberate investment in structures that support player development and football administration.

He argued that World Cup-related revenues must be channelled into grassroots football, talent identification programmes, coaching education, sports science, infrastructure development and women’s football.

According to him, investing these resources wisely will help create a stronger pipeline of players and improve Ghana’s ability to compete consistently at the highest level of international football.

Assafuah maintained that the true value of Ghana’s participation in global tournaments should not only be measured by results on the pitch but also by the lasting development impact created from the resources generated.

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