Fire destroys Nobya TV/FM in Nalerigu

A devastating fire has destroyed the facilities of private broadcaster Nobya TV/FM in Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, wiping out all broadcasting equipment and bringing the station's operations to a standstill.

The blaze, which reportedly broke out at about 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026, completely consumed the television and radio station's premises before firefighters could contain it.

Management said none of the station's property was salvaged, leaving the media organisation facing the enormous task of rebuilding its operations from the ground up.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The inferno destroyed all the equipment used for both the FM and television stations, effectively crippling the broadcaster's ability to transmit programmes.

Established on May 5, 2018, Nobya FM initially began operations as a radio station before expanding into television broadcasting in recent years as part of efforts to broaden its reach across the North East Region.

The destruction represents a major setback for the station, which has become one of the emerging media outlets serving communities in the area.

Personnel from the North East Regional Police Command and the Ghana National Fire Service visited the scene shortly after the incident to assess the extent of the damage.

The two security agencies have since launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials are expected to examine the remains of the building and gather evidence to establish what triggered the blaze.

The Station Manager of Nobya TV/FM, Yaw Jadam Boakye, described the incident as a painful blow to the organisation.

According to him, the fire has left both staff and residents in shock, as the cause of the outbreak remains unknown.

The station's management said it is now confronted with the difficult challenge of replacing all its destroyed equipment and restoring broadcasting services to the communities it serves.

The fire is the latest in a series of incidents that have affected businesses and institutions across the country, underscoring the importance of strengthened fire prevention measures and regular safety inspections of commercial facilities.

Investigations by the Police and the Ghana National Fire Service are continuing.

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