Fire destroys provision store at Peki Dzogbati as GNFS averts major spread

Audio By Carbonatix
A commercial fire has destroyed a wooden provision store at Peki Dzogbati in the Volta Region, with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) preventing the blaze from escalating into a larger disaster through a swift and coordinated emergency response.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Service, the fire, which occurred on Monday, June 29, completely razed the wooden structure used as a provision store before firefighters from the Peki Fire Station succeeded in bringing the situation under control.
Although the shop and its contents were destroyed, the rapid intervention by the fire crew ensured that adjoining buildings were protected from the advancing flames, thereby preventing additional property losses.
According to the Ghana National Fire Service, personnel from the Peki Fire Station responded to the emergency within minutes after receiving the distress call.
On arrival, firefighters immediately launched firefighting operations, deploying equipment and tactical measures to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading to neighbouring commercial structures.
Their prompt action proved crucial in confining the fire to the affected store, averting what could have developed into a major commercial fire with devastating consequences for nearby businesses and property owners.
The destruction of the wooden provision store highlights the vulnerability of timber-built commercial structures to fire outbreaks.
Once ignited, wooden buildings can burn rapidly, particularly when stocked with merchandise commonly found in provision shops, including packaged food products, paper goods, plastics and other combustible materials.
Such conditions often create an environment in which fires can intensify quickly and spread to adjoining structures, especially in commercial areas where buildings are located in close proximity.
The timely intervention of the firefighters, however, prevented the flames from extending beyond the affected shop.
The Ghana National Fire Service praised the professionalism, dedication and efficiency of the firefighting crew whose prompt response minimised the impact of the incident.
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