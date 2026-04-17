First Ghanaian-owned pain and neurorehab clinic opens in Dubai

A major milestone has been achieved in Ghanaian-led healthcare innovation with the official launch of Philanx Pain and Neurorehab Clinic, the first Ghanaian-owned facility of its kind in Dubai.

The cutting of the tape to officially commission the facility

The clinic, which specialises in pain management and neurological rehabilitation, received regulatory approval from the Dubai Health Authority on March 17, 2026, paving the way for its establishment in the city’s Business Bay area.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Her Excellency Grace El Mahmoud Marabe, Consul General of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, alongside Abdul-Jalil Sigli Yakubu Abdulai.

Speaking at the official launch, Founder of Philanx Pain and Neurorehab Clinic, Dr Philans Cosmos Ankrah, said the expansion into Dubai reflects both a personal connection to the region and a strategic move to extend specialised healthcare services to a global clientele.

A group photograph after the launch of the facility

“I have a strong connection with Dubai and currently a Dubai resident. Following my success with the Philanx establishment in the Cayman Islands, where I run two clinics, I decided to establish a similar facility to help manage the pain needs right here in Dubai,” he said.

Dr Ankrah explained that the clinic is positioned to address a critical gap in healthcare delivery by supporting patients transitioning from acute medical care to full functional recovery.

“Philanx clinic fills the gap between acute medical care such as hospital stays or GP visits and a patient’s return to full functional independence. It bridges the need for rapid, specialised, and personalised rehabilitation, particularly when other health systems have long waiting times,” he noted.

Dr Philans Cosmos Ankrah, DPT MPT CDNI COMT LLM MedLaw (Edin), Founder of Philanx Pain and Neurorehab Clinic

He further emphasised the clinic’s commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred services through advanced technology and skilled professionals.

Some of the staff members at Philanx Pain and Neurorehab Clinic

“Philanx Pain and Neurorehab Clinic understands the need for individualised premium patient care. We are highly equipped with modern and advanced pain management and neurological rehabilitation equipment.

Our staff are highly qualified and well experienced in managing a wide range of patient conditions. Choose Philanx for expert-level care as we guarantee advanced care and lasting recovery,” he added.

The launch of the clinic underscores the growing footprint of Ghanaian-owned enterprises in the global healthcare space and highlights the role of African professionals in shaping international medical services.

About Philanx Pain and Neurorehab Clinic

Philanx Pain and Neurorehab Clinic is a specialised healthcare facility focused on pain management and neurological rehabilitation.

The clinic provides advanced, personalised treatment designed to support recovery, restore function, and improve quality of life for patients. Read more on https://philanxrehab.org/ and https://philanxhealth.com

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