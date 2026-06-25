Five Central University students remanded over alleged cannabis-infused products

Audio By Carbonatix
Five students of Central University arrested over their alleged involvement in the sale and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-infused products have been remanded by the court and are expected to reappear next week.
The Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum-Barimah, disclosed this while discussing the development on JoyFm Super Morning Show on Thursday.
"As I speak now, they have been remanded by the court to appear somewhere next week," he said.
According to him, investigations into the matter are still ongoing as authorities seek to unravel the full extent of the operation. Adding that the Commission is determined to trace the entire supply chain, from the substances' initial source to the final consumers, in a bid to dismantle the network behind the illicit trade.
"Investigation is going to reveal all these things, for us to establish where they got it from, who gave it to them for them to trade it and even if they went out to buy it, where did they buy it from. We are going to uncover all those things."
The suspects, comprising Level 100, Level 300 and Level 400 students, were arrested during a targeted operation on the university campus following intelligence on drug-related activities within the institution.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the students were allegedly involved in the production and sale of cannabis-infused ice cream, sobolo, toffees, pepper and eggs, in addition to dealing in raw cannabis.
Mr Twum-Barimah assured the public that NACOC would continue its investigations and intensify efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse within educational institutions across the country.
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