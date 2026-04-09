Five persons arrested for robbing Chinese nationals at Asankragwa

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing two Chinese nationals at a spare parts shop at Asankragwa in the Western North Region.

Four suspects, namely Issaku Ibrahim, 42, Fatau Ali, 25, Yahaya Mumuni, 26, and Emmanuel Antwi, 22, were arrested on March 12, 2026, shortly after the incident while attempting to flee.

A Police brief said a fifth suspect, whose name was withheld, was arrested by community members on April 8, 2026, and handed over to the Asankragwa District Police.

It said on March 12, 2026, at about 1830 hours, Chen Zchao and his younger brother, Yao Chan, reported to the Police that six armed men attacked them at their shop at Malta, Asankragwa.

The brief said the assailants, wielding two pump-action guns and cutlasses, made away with three mobile phones and GH¢200,000, and fled in a black Toyota Voxy vehicle towards Sefwi Bekwai.

It said the incident was reported to the Police at about 1920 hours the same day, prompting immediate investigations.

The brief said the Asankragwa Night Patrol, in collaboration with personnel at the Sumpre Police Checkpoint, pursued the suspects.

It said that at about 2000 hours, the black Toyota Voxy vehicle with registration number GS 756-25 was intercepted.

A search of the vehicle yielded GH¢198,200, an iPhone 13, a Nokia C300, and a Villoan mobile phone.

The brief said two pump-action guns with 14 AA cartridges, a Bruni Mod 84 cal. 9 PAK pistol loaded with eight rounds, a machete, an amulet, and two CCTV decoders were also retrieved.

It said the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to travelling from Obuasi to commit the robbery.

The brief said that cautioned statements had been taken from the suspects and the exhibits secured for evidential purposes.

All five suspects are in Police custody, assisting with investigations.

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