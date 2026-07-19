France, Ghana reaffirm strong partnership at Bastille Day celebration

France and Ghana have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in health, innovation, investment and cultural exchange as they mark another year of strong bilateral ties.

At the French Day or Bastille Day celebration in Accra last Tuesday, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Diarra Dimé-Labille, said the French motto, “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity), represented ideals that both countries shared in a fragmented, complex and uncertain world that was increasingly losing its bearings.

Ms Dimé-Labille stressed that key engagements over the past year, including the co-chairing of the One Health Summit in Lyon on April 7 by France and Ghana, and the official visit of President John Dramani Mahama to Paris on April 8 for talks with President Emmanuel Macron on health, AI, investment, security and the economy, had deepened relations between both countries.

She also cited the meeting of both presidents in Nairobi on May 11 and 12 at the Africa Forward Summit, and France’s participation in Ghana’s conference on reparations on June 18 and 19.

“As stated by President Macron during his inauguration, we will continue to voice our unwavering commitment and work closely with Ghana and the African region,” she said.

The Ambassador commended the contribution of over 60 French companies in the Ghanaian economy, stating that they represent €2.5 billion in investment and nearly 70,000 direct jobs.

Priority sectors, according to her, included agriculture, irrigation, energy and entrepreneurship for youth and women.

She also praised cooperation in culture, academia and science, including cooperation on Sustainable Development and STEM projects, and a new memorandum of understanding on science between Paris-Saclay University and KNUST.

Ms Dimé-Labille said there was a growing number of Ghanaian students in France, underscoring the role of the France-Ghana Alumni Association.

She also highlighted the promotion of the French language through five Alliances Françaises, two of which are in Accra and Kumasi and are celebrating 70 years.

On youth and creativity, she announced that last month [June], France awarded grants of €10,000 to €30,000 to 15 Ghanaian entrepreneurs under the Impact Africa Ghana project.

For her part, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who spoke on behalf of the government, also reaffirmed government’s commitment to the values of liberty, equality and fraternity.

She said the values remained critical “at a moment in history when many societies were under siege, and the rights and freedoms of their peoples were under severe strain.

As a constitutional democracy, with republican status, Ghana stands with all those who stand for peace, justice, human dignity and inclusive development”.

Madam Gomashie commended the French Ambassador to Ghana, Diarra Dimé-Labille, for her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and assured her of government’s full cooperation in her diplomatic mission.

She added that the recent meetings between the Presidents of the two countries underscore the shared commitment to sustain dynamism in Ghana-France relations.

The minister acknowledged France’s contribution to Ghana’s development, particularly through investments in agriculture, transport, energy, education and health that support economic growth and job creation.

She said government welcomed partnerships that promoted innovation, technology transfer, value addition and green transformation as it pursued economic revitalisation and sustainable industrialisation.

Ms Gomashie also expressed appreciation for France’s support to families affected by the recent floods, including those in her constituency, and highlighted growing collaboration in tourism, culture and creative arts.

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