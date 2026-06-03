GenCED condemns Ashanti Regional Minister over ‘sexualised’ remarks against Akosua Manu

The Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) has condemned the Ashanti Regional Minister over alleged sexually suggestive, degrading and misogynistic remarks directed at Madam Akosua Manu, warning that such conduct undermines women’s participation in politics and weakens democratic governance.

In a statement issued on June 3, GenCED expressed deep concern over comments circulating on social media and other media platforms that it said sought to demean and sexually humiliate the female political figure.

According to the organisation, the reported remarks, allegedly made by the Ashanti Regional Minister, carried explicit sexual connotations and derogatory language that reduced a woman’s identity and political standing to sexual objects and body parts.

GenCED described the comments as “offensive, unacceptable, and wholly inconsistent with the standards expected in a democratic society,” stressing that while political disagreements are legitimate, “sexual harassment, misogyny, personal degradation, and gender-based humiliation are not.”

The group noted that women in politics already face significant barriers, including discrimination, intimidation, online abuse, sexist stereotypes and threats to their personal safety.

It warned that when public officials resort to sexualised language and gender-based insults, they reinforce a hostile political environment that discourages women and young women from seeking leadership positions.

“The normalization of such conduct sends a dangerous message that women who enter politics must endure humiliation, sexual objectification, and abuse rather than engage in robust debates about policies, governance, and national development,” the statement said.

GenCED further argued that the reported remarks appeared inconsistent with the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Ministers and Political Appointees, particularly provisions requiring public officials to use decorous language, avoid offensive conduct and maintain the dignity of their offices.

“Public office carries with it a responsibility to model respectful conduct and uphold the dignity of state institutions,” the organisation stated, adding that the incident raised legitimate concerns about adherence to the ethical standards expected of holders of high public office.

The organisation called for an immediate cessation of sexist, misogynistic and sexually offensive rhetoric in political discourse, a public apology and retraction of remarks that demean women, and stronger enforcement of ethical standards by political parties and state institutions. Reaffirming its support for women in leadership, GenCED said,

“Women should be evaluated on their competence, leadership, ideas, and public service, not subjected to degrading comments that seek to silence, intimidate, or diminish them.”

It also expressed solidarity with Madam Akosua Manu and all women who face harassment, abuse and discrimination in political and public life.

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