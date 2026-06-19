Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has congratulated Dr. Sylvia Ama Adusu on her historic election as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term.
The Ministry described the achievement as a proud moment for Ghana and a significant milestone for women’s leadership globally, noting that Dr. Adusu becomes the first African woman to serve on the Tribunal.
MoGCSP said Dr. Adusu’s election reflects her distinguished career in international law, her commitment to justice, and Ghana’s continued pursuit of excellence and representation on the global stage.
The Ministry commended Dr. Adusu for breaking new ground for women and girls across Africa and wished her success as she takes up the prestigious international responsibility.
Latest Stories
-
Africa must define its own energy transition path – Jinapor
20 minutes
-
Jinapor highlights energy access, industrialisation and sustainability as pillars for Africa’s just energy transition
42 minutes
-
Green Project Preparation Facility launched to unlock climate infrastructure investment in Ghana
52 minutes
-
Gender Ministry congratulates Sylvia Ama Adusu on historic ITLOS election
1 hour
-
Ghana Feel It All as Coca-Cola kicks off FIFA World Cup 26 campaign
1 hour
-
Reparations for slavery must go beyond financial compensation – Macron
2 hours
-
Redirect 24-Hour Market funds to complete Agenda 111 hospitals – Asenso-Boakye to gov’t
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for broader global engagement on Reparatory Justice
2 hours
-
Ghana needs up to 90,000 more teachers but budget allows only 7,000 recruits – Education Minister
2 hours
-
Senegal President urges action on UN Reparations Resolution
2 hours
-
Ghanaian students in UK allege assault by High Commission officials during scholarship protest
2 hours
-
Stephen Amoah warns Black Stars against complacency ahead of England clash
2 hours
-
UHAS, RGHI hold forum on menstrual hygiene, adolescent mental health
2 hours
-
Sunyani East NPP congratulates Miracles Aboagye on new appointment
2 hours
-
GHS to reach 8 million people with drugs on Neglected Tropical Diseases
3 hours