Gender Ministry congratulates Sylvia Ama Adusu on historic ITLOS election

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has congratulated Dr. Sylvia Ama Adusu on her historic election as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term.

The Ministry described the achievement as a proud moment for Ghana and a significant milestone for women’s leadership globally, noting that Dr. Adusu becomes the first African woman to serve on the Tribunal.

MoGCSP said Dr. Adusu’s election reflects her distinguished career in international law, her commitment to justice, and Ghana’s continued pursuit of excellence and representation on the global stage.

The Ministry commended Dr. Adusu for breaking new ground for women and girls across Africa and wished her success as she takes up the prestigious international responsibility.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.