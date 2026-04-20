GETFund clears GH¢199.47m to restore food supply to SHSs, TVET schools

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has released GH¢199.47 million to settle outstanding payments owed to suppliers of perishable goods under the Free Senior High School (FSHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

The intervention comes after a crucial stakeholder meeting chaired by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu ended without a clear resolution last week, despite urgent concerns over food supply challenges in schools.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Education, brought together officials from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), the National Food Buffer Stock Company, and GETFund.

School heads had warned that delays in payments to suppliers were disrupting the supply of fresh food items such as vegetables, fish, meat, and other perishables needed for feeding students.

CHASS had cautioned that if funds were not urgently released, some schools could be forced to send students home because they would be unable to feed them.

In a statement dated April 20, 2026, GETFund said the amount, disbursed through three cheques, is intended to clear arrears owed to service providers supplying food items to schools across the country.

“The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has released three cheques totalling GH¢199,471,691 this afternoon to settle outstanding payments for perishable supplies,” the statement said.

According to the Fund, the payments cover debts owed to suppliers under the Free SHS programme from October to February, while arrears for TVET institutions span October to December.

GETFund said the latest payment demonstrates the government’s commitment to honouring obligations to service providers who support feeding and logistics under the two flagship education programmes.

“This payment reaffirms the government’s commitment to honouring obligations to service providers who support feeding and logistics for FSHS and TVET institutions nationwide,” the statement added.

Officials believe the disbursement will reduce pressure on suppliers and help ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential food items to students.

“The release is expected to ease operational pressures on suppliers and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential perishable items to students under both programs,” GETFund noted.

The Fund further pledged to maintain timely payments and continue working with stakeholders to strengthen education service delivery across the country.

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