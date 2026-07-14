GH¢50m bail condition for Miracles Aboagye oppressive and excessive – Gary Nimako

The Director of Legal Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gary Nimako Marfo, has described the GH¢50 million bail condition imposed by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles Aboagye, as excessive and oppressive.

His bail follows hours of engagement between his lawyers and officials of EOCO after he was taken into custody on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

He was arrested as part of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), where he previously served as the executive secretary.

Speaking on JoyNews, Mr Nimako argued that while courts have discretion in setting bail conditions, such conditions must be reasonable and should not create unnecessary hardship for an accused person.

He explained that the purpose of bail is to ensure an accused person appears before the court, rather than to punish them before the determination of the case.

“We call the bail excessive, oppressive. The bail is illegal, unconstitutional,” he said.

According to him, the defence team has legal options available, including applying to the court for a variation of the bail conditions if they consider the terms difficult to satisfy.

“His lawyers have options available to them. They can go back to court and seek a variation of the bail conditions,” he added.

Mr Nimako said bail conditions are expected to serve as a guarantee that an accused person will remain available for trial, adding that factors such as the person’s circumstances and ability to comply should be considered.

Mr Nimako added that he was only commenting on issues relating to Miracle Aboagye and could not speak to matters involving other individuals connected to the broader investigation.

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