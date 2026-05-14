GH¢7.2m transfer was made into Director of NSB’s account – Prosecution witness insists

Audio By Carbonatix
The third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former National Signals Bureau (NSB)boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has told an Accra High Court that a GH¢7.2 million transfer captured in bank statements was paid into the account of the Director of the National Signals Bureau and not the institution’s general account.
The witness, Mildred Donkor, made the assertion during cross-examination on Thursday, May 14.
Counsel for the accused, Samuel Atta Akyea, questioned the witness over bank statements tendered by lawyers for the accused and sought to establish whether the amount had been lodged into the National Signals Bureau account or the Director’s account.
The witness, however, maintained that the transfers were made into the Director’s account.
“My Lord, the lodgement was made to the Director, National Signals Bureau, as earlier stated,” Madam Mildred told the court.
Proceedings on the day were marked by a heated cross-examination over money transfers, exchange rates and authorisation of transactions.
Lawyers for the accused repeatedly clashed with the Deputy Attorney General over objections and responses during the hearing.
The court allowed the witness to answer most of the questions posed by the defence after several objections raised by the Deputy Attorney General were overruled.
At one point, the court expressed displeasure over attempts by defence lawyers to probe the witness on exchange rates used for the transactions.
“Don’t waste my time with these little little things,” Justice Achibonga remarked during proceedings.
Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Boateng, and Advantage Solutions Limited are standing trial over allegations that they misappropriated GH¢49 million intended for the purchase of government cybersecurity software.
The prosecution alleges that the funds were moved through a network of companies before ending up in Advantage Solutions Limited and were later used to acquire properties in Accra, Kumasi and London.
The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, May 20, 2026, for the cross-examination of the third prosecution witness to continue.
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