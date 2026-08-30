Ghana attaches particular importance to sustainable African-owned financing of peace – Mahama  

Ghana attaches particular importance to sustainable, predictable, and African-owned financing of the Continent’s peace and security agenda, President John Mahama has stated.

He underscored the importance of early warning that must translate into early action, which requires resources that are available in a timely and predictable manner.

The President said this in his remarks at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly on August 30, in Luanda, Angola.

He said the convening of the Summit was both timely and necessary, and that Africa continued to face persistent and evolving conflict despite the comprehensive mechanisms established under their continental peace and security architecture.

He noted that their task so far was to ensure that these mechanisms were effectively implemented, better coordinated, and adequately resourced.

“We welcome the progress made in operationalising the African Union Peace Fund and support its continued capitalisation towards the $1 billion United States dollar target,” President Mahama said.

“We also encourage accelerated implementation of the Peace Fund resource mobilisation strategy, including the effective application of the 0.2 per cent import levy, while strengthening the mobilisation of resources from African financial institutions, the private sector, and other African sources,” he added.

He said at the same time, Ghana recognised the importance of predictable and sustainable international financing for African-led peace support operations.

President Mahama stated that, in this regard, they welcomed the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719 of 2023, which provided a framework for financing AU-led peace support operations through UN assessed contributions.

“We encourage continued efforts towards the effective operationalisation of this framework, consistent with the principles of African ownership, accountability, and shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security,” he said.

President Mahama said Ghana believed that conflict prevention must be embedded within their broader development agenda.

He said that early warning systems should not only identify imminent threats but also enable them to detect and address underlying grievances.

Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, the AU Chairperson, said there would be no lasting African ownership of their peace and security agenda without predictable, sustainable, and flexible African funding.

He stated that they must therefore continue to strengthen the African Union Peace Fund and accelerate its gradual capitalisation, to provide it with the resources necessary to match their continental ambitions.

President Ndayishimiye said they must also strengthen cooperation between the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms, Member States, the United Nations, and strategic partners, while ensuring that African solutions to African problems remain at the heart of their work.

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