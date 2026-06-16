Ghana challenges Partey’s visa denial in court

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's government has filed for a review of Canada's refusal to grant midfielder Thomas Partey a visa, with the case to be heard in court.
Partey is set to miss Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto on Wednsday after being denied entry to Canada.
The 33-year-old's visa issues relate to ongoing criminal proceedings in the UK.
The hearing will take place at 14:00 BST (09:00 eastern time) in Ottawa.
Partey pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022 and is due to stand trial next year.
The Ghanaian government, who labelled the decision "high-handed and extremely unfair", is seeking permission for Partey to enter Canada briefly to take part in Ghana's match.
It has also asked the court to instruct Canadian immigration authorities to allow Partey to submit a new visa application.
Ghana's foreign minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the country is also exploring diplomatic means to secure a Canadian visa for the former Arsenal player.
It is unclear how long the court proceedings will take.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told the BBC: ''Canada has been consistent that hosting major events does not change Canada's immigration laws.
"Every person seeking to come to Canada is assessed individually, based on the facts available and the law that applies.''
Partey, now at Spanish side Villarreal, has earned more than 50 caps for Ghana since making his debut in June 2016.
Before the tournament, Ghana head coach Carlos Quieroz said he had no qualms over selecting Partey.
Ghana play England in Boston on 23 June and Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June, but could return to Canada in the last 32 if they finish as runners-up in Group L.
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