Ghana committed to renewable energy expansion – Energy Minister

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to accelerating renewable energy deployment as part of efforts to achieve a just and sustainable energy transition.

Dr Jinapor, in a Facebook post on Friday, said Ghana is implementing several measures to increase renewable energy penetration, including a 200MW competitive solar tender aimed at expanding the country’s solar generation capacity.

He said the government’s ambition is to scale the solar initiative to 1,000MW while deploying solar-plus-storage technologies to help address energy demand challenges and strengthen reliability within the power sector.

The Minister also mentioned plans to roll out 50,000 home solar systems and develop solar-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure as part of broader efforts to promote cleaner energy solutions.

According to Dr Jinapor, Africa’s energy transition should not be viewed only through the lens of reducing carbon emissions but must also create opportunities for industrial growth, improve access to electricity, and support sustainable development.

He maintained that the continent must adopt a transition model that protects its development aspirations while contributing to global climate goals.

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