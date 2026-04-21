Ghana pushes research-led healthcare reforms at ISPE Africa Conference

Ghana has renewed its commitment to building a resilient, research-driven healthcare system, using the 2026 Annual Conference on Pharmacoepidemiology in Africa as a platform to deepen reforms and strengthen partnerships in response to the growing burden of chronic diseases.

The three-day conference, organised by the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE) from April 20 to 22, has brought together global experts, policymakers, and researchers to deliberate on Africa’s evolving health challenges.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Minister for Health, Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, highlighted a significant epidemiological shift across the continent, from infectious diseases to a rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

She stressed the urgency of adopting evidence-based responses aligned with global frameworks, including those of the World Health Organization, particularly SDG Target 3.4 and the WHO PEN-Plus strategy.

She outlined key policy interventions by the government aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, including a 66 per cent increase in National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) funding to GH¢9.8 billion in 2025.

She also pointed to the introduction of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, widely known as MahamaCares, to support the treatment of high-cost chronic conditions.

According to her, these measures are designed to expand access to healthcare, reduce out-of-pocket expenses, and improve long-term care for patients.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah further underscored the importance of research, pharmacovigilance, and robust health data systems in shaping effective policies, noting that public–private partnerships remain critical in driving innovation and ensuring equitable healthcare delivery.

President of ISPE, Ursula Kirchmayer, described the conference as a vital platform for scientific exchange and collaboration. She emphasised the need to invest in young researchers to sustain progress in pharmacoepidemiology and strengthen Africa’s research capacity.

The conference is expected to foster stronger partnerships and advance research and policy development across the continent, as stakeholders work towards more responsive and data-driven healthcare systems.

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