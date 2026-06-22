Ghana seeks greater investment and renewable energy support through SEforALL partnership

Ghana is seeking to strengthen international partnerships aimed at attracting investment into the energy sector and expanding the adoption of renewable energy technologies, according to Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor.

The Minister revealed that these priorities featured prominently during a meeting with Damilola Ogunbiyi, the Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and Co-Chair of UN-Energy.

The engagement formed part of efforts to align Ghana’s energy development goals with global sustainability objectives.

Dr Jinapor said the discussions focused on identifying areas where SEforALL could continue supporting Ghana’s drive to improve energy access, encourage clean energy solutions and promote sustainable economic growth.

He emphasised that partnerships with organisations such as SEforALL remain critical to achieving national development goals, particularly at a time when countries are increasingly transitioning towards greener and more resilient energy systems.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between SEforALL and Ghana as we advance our national energy and sustainable development priorities,” Dr Jinapor stated.

He further noted that “Ghana greatly values SEforALL’s continued partnership and support in expanding energy access, promoting renewable energy solutions, mobilising investment, and driving sustainable economic growth.”

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