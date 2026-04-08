Ghanaians were misled- NPP accuses NDC of politicising Anti-LGBTQ bill

Clinton Baffour, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, has defended the delay in processing the anti‑LGBTQ bill, saying it was rooted in legitimate legal concerns and was weaponised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for political gain.

Mr Baffour was responding to comments by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communication and MP for Abura‑Asebu‑Kwamankese, on why the bill has not been prioritised.

“During the run‑up to the 2024 election, we noticed the heightened agitation from the NDC towards the then President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo‑Addo over delays in signing the bill, knowing that there were certain human rights reservations,” Mr Baffour said, stressing that the party sought Supreme Court clarity to avoid rights violations.

He maintained that the NDC turned the anti‑LGBTQ conversation into a campaign tool, where he says they told religious leaders and chiefs that only the NDC could expedite passage of the bill.

Mr Baffour noted that the lead sponsor of the bill, Reverend Ntim Fordjour — an NPP member — had long been vocal in advocating for the legislation, and the party viewed the issue through the lens of human rights and public understanding.

“We needed time to build the issue up so that when you pass the bill, everybody would understand the need for it and you would not infringe on human rights,” he said.

Mr Baffour also pressed for clarity on President John Dramani Mahama’s current position on the bill, saying conflicting statements from NDC figures have created confusion among Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.