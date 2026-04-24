Ghana’s AI moment: We’ve seen this before

There was a time—not too long ago—when owning a telephone line in Ghana was a privilege reserved for the patient and the connected.

You didn’t simply apply and get one. You waited. Sometimes for years.

And then, almost without warning, the entire system became irrelevant. Mobile phones arrived, and with them, a quiet revolution. We didn’t rebuild the old infrastructure. We didn’t follow the prescribed path.

We simply moved forward.

We skipped a step.

“Ghana didn’t catch up. We moved on.”

That moment is worth remembering, because today we are standing at the edge of something even more consequential.

Artificial intelligence is not just another technology cycle. It is not another tool to be added to the shelf. It is a layer of intelligence that can sit on top of everything we already do—how we work, how we trade, how we govern, how we live.

The temptation, as always, will be to admire it from a distance. To discuss it in rooms filled with slides and projections. To position ourselves as participants in a global conversation.

But Ghana does not need to participate in the AI conversation.

Ghana needs to use AI to fix what slows us down.

“The real constraint is not effort. It is friction.”

Because if we are honest with ourselves, that is where the problem lies.

Too many steps where there should be one.

Too many delays where there should be immediacy.

Too much uncertainty where there should be clarity.

You feel it when you try to register a business. You feel it when you chase a permit. You feel it when a trader spends more time following up on payments than actually selling. You feel it when a farmer plants without knowing whether the rains will come early or late. You feel it when a patient waits hours for something that should take minutes.

This is where AI belongs—not in abstract discussions about the future, but in the very practical business of removing friction from everyday life.

There is no better place to begin than with government itself.

If government services worked the way they should, the effect would be immediate and visible. Not in policy papers, but in daily life.

Imagine a young entrepreneur who does not move from office to office, form to form, queue to queue—but simply states an intention:

“I want to start a business.”

From that moment, everything else follows—registration, tax identification, compliance—guided step by step, in language that feels natural, not bureaucratic.

What changes is not just speed.

What changes is behavior.

“When systems become usable, people use them.”

More businesses formalize.

More transactions enter the system.

Compliance stops feeling like a burden and starts feeling like participation.

And just like that, the economy begins to move differently.

But perhaps the most immediate opportunity is already in our hands.

Every day, millions of Ghanaians move money through their phones. It is one of the great success stories of our digital evolution. But today, it behaves like a pipeline—efficient, yes, but silent.

Money in. Money out.

What if it could speak?

What if it could understand?

What if, instead of simply processing transactions, it began to interpret them?

A small business owner wakes up to a message:

“You spent more on stock this week, but your sales dropped. Here’s where the gap is.”

Or:

“These customers are consistently late in paying you. Here’s when to follow up.”

Or even:

“At this rate, you can save without affecting your business.”

That is not sophistication for its own sake.

That is survival. That is growth.

“Not big AI. Useful AI.”

Because the real engine of Ghana’s economy is not large companies.

It is the small trader.

The clinic owner.

The transport operator.

The school administrator.

And most of them are making decisions without visibility.

Not because they prefer it that way—but because they have never had the tools.

Give them clarity—simple, direct, immediate clarity—and something powerful happens.

Productivity rises. Quietly at first. Then all at once.

Out on the farm, the story is even more direct.

The issue is not effort. It has never been effort.

It is timing.

It is information.

When to plant.

What to apply.

Where to sell.

These are not theoretical questions. They are the difference between profit and loss.

AI can answer them—but only if it arrives in the right form.

Not as an app that must be learned.

But as a voice that can be trusted.

In a language that feels like home.

“If it doesn’t fit into daily life, it won’t be used.”

Get that right, and you don’t just improve yields.

You improve lives.

In healthcare, the reality is even starker.

There are not enough doctors. There are not enough nurses. There are not enough specialists.

And there won’t be enough anytime soon.

So the question is not how to replace them.

The question is how to extend them.

AI can serve as the first point of contact—interpreting symptoms, guiding next steps, following up with patients, supporting frontline workers.

It does not replace expertise.

It multiplies it.

Sometimes, though, the biggest gains are not in creating something new.

They are in fixing what already exists.

Power systems that lose too much energy.

Roads that carry more congestion than they should.

Ports that operate below their potential.

These are not futuristic challenges. They are daily economic costs.

And they are solvable.

“The opportunity is not always in building more. It is in using better.”

But there is one thing we must get absolutely right.

If Ghana is serious about AI, then the systems we build—or adopt—must understand us.

Our languages.

Our accents.

Our patterns.

Our context.

Because if they don’t, we will find ourselves in a future where we are not participants in intelligence, but consumers of it.

And that is not progress.

So where do we begin?

Not everywhere.

Just a few places that matter.

Make government simple.

Make money intelligent.

Make businesses clearer.

Make farming informed.

Make healthcare reachable.

That is enough.

More than enough.

“We don’t need the most advanced systems. We need the most useful ones.”

We have seen this story before.

When mobile phones arrived, we didn’t debate endlessly. We used them. We adapted them. And in doing so, we built something new on top of them.

AI is bigger.

But the principle is the same.

And so, in the end, this is not a question of technology.

It is a question of intent.

Will we use AI to impress?

Or will we use it to improve?

Because if we choose improvement—and we execute with discipline—then Ghana will not simply participate in the AI era.

We will shape what it looks like.

For ourselves.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.