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GNFS saves five rooms from fire outbreak at Gbawe Gravel junction

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 April 2026 9:43am
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Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have contained a domestic fire outbreak at Gbawe Gravel Junction in Accra, preventing the blaze from spreading to adjoining rooms.

The incident occurred on April 14, prompting a swift response from the Dansoman Fire Station.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 15, the GNFS stated that its team arrived at the scene within minutes and worked efficiently to bring the fire under control before fully extinguishing it within an hour.

Although some baking utensils and household items were destroyed in the fire, firefighters successfully salvaged five rooms, limiting the extent of damage and averting what could have been a more devastating incident. No injuries were recorded.

Authorities say investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

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